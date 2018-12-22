Parties should work together to oust BJP, says CPI leader D Raja

CPI National secretary D Raja

With people’s anger against the BJP reflecting in the results of the recently held State Assembly elections, all political parties should work together to oust the saffron party-led government from the Centre, CPI National secretary D Raja said Saturday.

The CPI leader alleged that people from all walks of life, be it Dalits, Minority communities, had “horrific” experience during the four and half year BJP rule.

“It is not rule but misrule by BJP,” Raja told reporters here.

The primary objective of all the secular parties and Left parties should be to defeat BJP at the Centre to save democracy and Constitution, he said.

There should be an understanding among parties at the National level and other things like seat sharing can be decided at a later stage, he said.

The party at its three-day National council, which concluded at Visakhapatnam Friday, has decided to work together with like-minded parties, he said and added that the process has already begun with leaders of major parties meeting at various functions.

Asked about the prime ministerial candidate and proposal by DMK favouring Rahul Gandhi, Raja said it could be the DMK’s view. But this can be decided later and the primary objective should be to see the BJP’s defeat, he said.

When it was pointed out that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is making efforts to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front and attempting to bring onboard West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party’ president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP president Mayawati, he said it could be at the state level.

The urgent need at the time is to have an understanding at the national level, he said.

Condemning the Centre’s move to authorise 10 Central agencies to intercept “any information” on “any computer”, the CPI leader said it interfered with people’s rights.