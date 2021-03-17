Parties gear up for April 17 Pipili assembly by-poll in Odisha

BJD vice-president Debiprasad Mishra exuded confidence that his party would win the by-election.
Sources in the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD said the party might field his wife or son from the seat.
With the Election Commission (EC) announcing April 17 as the date for by-poll to Odisha’s Pipili assembly constituency in Puri district, major political parties in the state on Tuesday said they are well-prepared for the contest.
BJD vice-president Debiprasad Mishra exuded confidence that his party would win the by-election.