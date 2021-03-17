  • MORE MARKET STATS

Parties gear up for April 17 Pipili assembly by-poll in Odisha

March 17, 2021 8:25 AM

BJD vice-president Debiprasad Mishra exuded confidence that his party would win the by-election.

Sources in the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD said the party might field his wife or son from the seat.

With the Election Commission (EC) announcing April 17 as the date for by-poll to Odisha’s Pipili assembly constituency in Puri district, major political parties in the state on Tuesday said they are well-prepared for the contest.

“Pipili has always been a stronghold of the BJD. There is no doubt that we will win the seat. We are ready for the contest,” he said.

Rebuffing the ruling party’s assertion, former minister and senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray said people are unhappy with the work undertaken by the ruling party in the constituency.

“People want the Congress to return to Pipili. The constituency was once a Congress fortress. Our party will easily bag the seat this time,” Routray said.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the demise BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy (65) on October 4 last year.

