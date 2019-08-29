Parties backing Article 370 will be beaten with shoes’: Satya Pal Malik’s statement leaves Congress fuming

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that Satya Pal Malik was behaving like Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson and he should be dismissed from the post of Governor. He also said that Malik’s comments do not suit the stature of a Governor. “Nothing can be worse if the Jammu and Kashmir Governor (Satya Pal Malik) makes such unconstitutional statements. Such comments do not suit the stature of a Governor. He should be declared unfit for the post,” he was quoted as telling news agency ANI.

The development comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Governor in a press conference launched an all-out attack against the Congress over its stand on Article 370 as well as Rahul Gandhi’s statements on the Kashmir situation which were used by Pakistan to build their case at the United Nations. Satya Pal Malik said people will never forgive the Congress for supporting Article 370 and will beat them up with shoes. “When elections come their opponents will simply say the Congress is an Article 370 sympathiser, log joote maarenge (people will beat them with shoes).”

He also used the opportunity to slam former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and termed him a “political juvenile” over his comments on Kashmir. Gandhi had earlier alleged that people were dying in the valley and there were reports of violence. Pakistan used his statements and quoted this in a letter to the United Nations.

Taking strong objection to the claims, the Governor said: “Rahul Gandhi is a boy belonging to a renowned family of the country. But he has behaved like a ‘political juvenile’. As a result, his name has been mentioned in Pakistan’s letter to the United Nations.” He further said that people need to be told during elections that these politicians were for Article 370, people would kick them.

A couple of days ago, Chowdhury had said that Governor should be made BJP Jammu and Kashmir president. Hitting back at him, Malik said that the Congress leader has buried his party in the grave by saying what he said in Parliament on Kashmir. “What do I say on his knowledge? I’m doing my work with utmost devotion, I don’t care about these allegations.”

During the debate the abrogation of Article 370 in Lok Sabha, Chowdhury stirred controversy by asking the government to explain how Kashmir was an internal matter when the United Nations was monitoring it.