Chandrika Rai Parsa Election Results 2020: Battle of prestige for Lalu’s ‘Samdhi’ in Parsa

Chandrika Rai of JDU

Chandrika Rai Election Result 2020, Parsa Chandrika Rai Election Result 2020: Chandrika Rai of JDU is fighting a prestige battle in Parsa assembly constituency which he has won six times for his former party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). A former minister, Chandrika Rai had been with the RJD for well over two decades. His daughter Aishwarya Rai was married to Tej Pratap Yadav, eldest son of former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, his relations with the Yadav family turned sour following which he quit RJD to join Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JDU).

The JDU has fielded Chandrika from the same seat against Chhote Lal Rai of the RJD and Rakesh Kumar Singh of LJP. Chandrika Rai has been representing Parsa seat since 1985 except for the period from 2005 to 2015. Chandrika Rai has won the Parsa assembly seat six times — in 1985, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005 (Feb) and 2015. His challenger Chhote Lal Rai has also represented this constituency twice — 2005 and 2010.

In 2010, Chhote Lal Rai defeated Chandrika by over 4000 votes. Chhote Lal had got 44828 votes with 44.32 per cent vote whereas Chandrika Rai could get only 40139 votes with 39.68 per cent votes. In October 2005, the margin of defeat was even bigger. Chandrika Rai had lost to Chhote Lal by over 11,000 votes.

In 2015, Chandrika wrested back the Parsa constituency again from Chhote Lal. Chandrika got 77,211 votes with 55.91 per cent votes while Chhote Lal got just 34876 votes with 25.26 per cent votes. The Parsa assembly constituency is in Saran district of Bihar. The Parsa constituency went to polls in phase two held on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday (November 10).