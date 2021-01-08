  • MORE MARKET STATS

Parliament’s budget session will begin soon: LS speaker Om Birla

By: |
January 8, 2021 5:15 PM

The session will be normal and run its full course, said Birla, who attended an outreach programme for panchayat representatives here.

According to the speaker, the government will issue guidelines about the vaccination of parliamentarians before the start of the session.According to the speaker, the government will issue guidelines about the vaccination of parliamentarians before the start of the session.

The budget session of Parliament will “begin soon”, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday.

The session will be normal and run its full course, said Birla, who attended an outreach programme for panchayat representatives here.

Related News

According to the speaker, the government will issue guidelines about the vaccination of parliamentarians before the start of the session.

“The budget session will begin soon. The government will decide on it. There was a challenge of COVID-19 and a spurt in infection, but now the budget session will begin and will be of the same length as it used to be and all subjects will be discussed,” Birla told reporters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Parliament’s budget session will begin soon LS speaker Om Birla
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Beant Singh assassination case: Decide on Rajoana’s plea to commute death penalty by Jan 26, SC tells Centre
2Will take Covid vaccine if PM Modi takes first shot: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav
3Who is Hemant Nagrale? Maharashtra’s new DGP won praise for his actions during Mumbai 26/11 attacks