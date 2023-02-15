Parliament’s Budget Session: List of some important Bills listed for introduction, consideration, and passing

The Parliament’s Budget Session is scheduled to be held between January 31, 2023, and April 6, 2023. From February 14, 2023, to March 13, 2023, the session will have recess. In total, there will be 27 sittings. In Parliament, currently, 35 Bills are pending. In this session, 18 Bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passing (excluding the Finance Bill, 2023). Here’s a list of some important ones:

1) The Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs (DESH) Bill, 2023 – Seeks to replace the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005.

2) The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2023 – Incorporates aspects of the Madrid Registration System, amends the procedure regarding show cause, hearing, etc by Trade Mark Office.

3) The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 – Aims to streamline procedures and expand access to stakeholders.

4) The Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill, 2023 – Empowers the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of the Inter-Services Organisations to maintain discipline and proper discharge of duties among those under or attached to his Command (who are subject to the Army Act, 1950, the Navy Act, 1957, and the Air Force Act, 1950).

5) The Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care, and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2023 – Seeks to prevent and combat the trafficking of persons (especially women and children) and provide for the care, protection, and rehabilitation of sufferers.

6) The Registration of Birth and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 – Makes the registration process people friendly, updates other national and state-level databases using the database for registered births and deaths.

7) The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 – Modifies the nomenclature of “weak and under-privileged classes (social castes)” provided in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005 to “Other Backward Classes”. It was recommended by the state’s Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission.