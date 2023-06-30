Parliamentary panel summons Law Commission officials over Uniform Civil Code on July 3

A parliamentary standing committee has called representatives of the Law Commission and the Law Ministry on July 3 on a recent notice issued by the law panel seeking views of stakeholders on the issue of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The panel is headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi. According to the schedule of the standing committee on law and personnel, it will hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the Law ministry “on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on 14th June, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code, under the subject ‘Review of Personal Laws’”.

Till Tuesday evening, the law panel had received nearly 8.5 lakh responses on its public notice, PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week made a strong push for a UCC, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the issue to “mislead and provoke” the Muslim community.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

In the simplest terms, the UCC means one law which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, maintenance, etc.

The 22nd Law Commission of India (LCI) had on June 14 invited views from all stakeholders, including people and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, the term of which ended in August 2018, had examined the issue and solicited the views of all stakeholders on two occasions. Subsequently, a consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” was issued in 2018.

The consultation paper had said that while the diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups or weaker sections of the society must not be “dis-privileged” in the process.

It further said that most countries are now moving towards recognition of difference, and the mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination but is indicative of a robust democracy.

Article 44 of the Constitution, part of the Directive Principle of State Policy, provides that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.