Parliamentary panel asks Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to appear before February 25

By: | Published: February 11, 2019 7:04 PM

Reports suggest that the Parliamentary Panel has passed a resolution unanimously that they will not meet any Twitter officials until senior members or CEO of the Twitter Global team depose before the Committee.

The Parliamentary Committee had called Twitter on February 1.

A Parliamentary committee has asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to appear before it within 15 days. The panel sent back Twitter India official who appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology.

Earlier, the Twitter officials had refused to appear citing ‘short notice’ of the hearing. The Parliamentary Committee had called Twitter on February 1.

ANI reports that the Parliamentary Panel has passed a resolution unanimously that they will not meet any Twitter officials until senior members or CEO of the Twitter Global team depose before the Committee. Twitter CEO has been asked to appear on or before February 25.

Earlier, the panel meeting was scheduled for February 7 but was later postponed to February 11. However, Twitter officials refused to appear due to a short time.

The Parliamentary Panel had summoned Twitter after it received complaints alleging bias against accounts leaning to right wing ideology.

