Parliament Winter Session: What to expect in Lok Sabha today

The NDA government has listed two bills for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha today as it hopes to finish some important legislative business during the ongoing winter session as it prepares to face national elections due early next year.

Consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan will move amendments to the consumer protection amendment bill, 2018 to give more powers to consumers for timely redressal and settlement of their disputes.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad would introduce a bill for setting up an international arbitration centre in Delhi to develop the city as an important global centre for dispute resolution through alternative mechanism.

In addition to this, a new member of the Lok Sabha, BY Raghavendra, who has been elected from Shimoga parliamentary constituency in Karnataka will also take the oath of office.

The government may also take up the unfinished legislative business of yesterday, as it has introduced the dam safety bill 2018 but it could not be discussed due to the din and commotion in the house forcing the chair to adjourn the house at around 12.30 pm.

The government would also reply to the questions related to the ministries of civil aviation, drinking water and sanitation, information and broadcasting, ministry of mines, new and renewable energy, Panchayati Raj, power, road transport and highways, rural development, shipping, textiles, water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, youth affairs and sports.