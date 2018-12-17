Parliament Winter Session: Ruckus over Rafale deal stalls proceedings, Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

Monday is the fifth sitting of the Winter session.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time Monday amid din as belligerent Opposition members sought to raise Rafale, construction of a dam across Cauvery river and other issues. As soon as the House met for the Zero Hour, more than 30 members from the Congress, the AIADMK and the TDP trooped into the Well, holding placards and shouting slogans.

A few members from the ruling BJP were seen standing at their seats and displaying placards, demanding an apology from Congress President Rahul Gandhi for allegedly lying with respect to the Rafale deal. Despite the ruckus, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan continued with the proceedings.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced a bill to make the practice of triple talaq a penal offence even as it was opposed by the Congress. Besides, a report of the Standing Committee on External Affairs was presented and papers laid by various ministers.

Members also raised various other issues. Around 15 minutes into the Zero Hour, Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm as the ruckus continued. Earlier, the House was adjourned for nearly 50 minutes as members from Treasury benches and the Opposition sparred over the Rafale deal issue.

Congress members sought to raise the issue related to the Rafale deal and the government’s stand in the Supreme Court. Some of their members were seen holding placards that read, “A government which lies in the Supreme Court has no right to continue”.

Countering the Congress offensive, a few BJP members were displaying placards demanding that Rahul Gandhi apologise for “lying” over the Rafale deal. AIADMK members raised concerns about construction of a new dam across the Cauvery River.

TDP members were in the Well seeking financial assistance for Amravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh. During Zero Hour, Akali Dal and BJP members sought to corner the Congress by making an apparent reference to a party leader in Madhya Pradesh for his alleged role in the 1984 Sikh riots.

Monday is the fifth sitting of the Winter session, which began on December 11. On the first day, the two Houses were adjourned for the day after obituary references to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and other sitting members. Little business was transacted in the two Houses on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.