Parliament Winter Session Live Updates Today: LoP Kharge attacks Centre over low MNREGA man-days

Parliament Live Updates Today: The Rajya Sabha has failed to transact any significant business as the opposition is unitedly protesting in the House leading to repeated disruptions over the issue of suspensions.

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates Today: With the Centre and the Opposition rigid on their stand over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the opposition parties are likely to continue their protest today in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. There is no resolution in sight for the stalemate especially in the Rajya Sabha over the suspension of 12 MPs as a united opposition yesterday rejected the government’s outreach to resolve the logjam. Opposition parties have said that they will not attend today’s meeting convened by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal as invitations were sent to leaders of the four parties whose MPs have been suspended and not to the entire opposition. The government’s invitations have gone to the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and the CPI(M), sources said.

The Opposition parties will be meeting today to develop their joint strategy in Parliament during the last week of the Winter Session. Today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri violence demanding “immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Teni” while AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has submitted notice in Lok Sabha to oppose Election Laws (Amendment), Bill 2021 which proposes to link Aadhaar to electoral roll enrolment. Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev has also given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on Lakhimpur Kheri violence in the House.

Live Updates Parliament winter session, Parliament winter session live today, Parliament winter session 2021 live, Parliament winter session live updates, Lok sabha live, Rajya Sabha live 10:31 (IST) 20 Dec 2021 Parliament winter session live updates: Centre did no call us for any meeting, says Adhir Chowdhury Parliament winter session live updates: It depends upon government as to how to run the Lok Sabha. The govt hasn't called us for any meeting as the matter is of Rajya Sabha: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury 10:28 (IST) 20 Dec 2021 Parliament winter session live updates: LoP corners government over MNREGA work Parliament winter session live updates: Due to lack of funds, MNREGA work offers may be one of the lowest ever in December, at just 4 crore person days. Considering the rural distress & unemployment, MNREGA work offers should have been more. Modi ji, there is lots of money for Ads and events, but no money for MNREGA? https://twitter.com/LoPIndia/status/1472787729473699841 10:08 (IST) 20 Dec 2021 Parliament winter session live updates: Conspiracy to divide opposition, says Mallikarjun Kharge Parliament winter session live updates: The government has called for a meeting of four Opposition parties on the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. This is a conspiracy to divide the Opposition. All Opposition parties are united on this issue. We've written to the government to call an all-party meeting: LoP Rajya Sabha, M. Kharge 10:02 (IST) 20 Dec 2021 Parliament winter session live updates: Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to be introduced in the Lok Sabha Parliament winter session live updates: Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. The Bill proposes to link Aadhaar to electoral rolls. 10:02 (IST) 20 Dec 2021 Parliament winter session live updates: CPI(M) gives adjournment motion over RS MPs suspension Parliament winter session live updates: CPI(M) MP John Brittas has submitted a Motion under rule 256(2) in Rajya Sabha over the revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs.