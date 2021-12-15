Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Oppn to step up attack on Centre over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

Live

The government is set to table the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage today. The bill was promulgated in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Parliament is set to witness yet another day of less business and more disruptions as the Opposition plans to step up the attack on the government over the suspension of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. The Centre has said that it is ready to revoke the suspension if the MPs apologise to the House. However, the latter have remained defiant saying that the action against them was an attempt to muzzle their voices.

Live Updates Winter Session 2021 Live: Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live News, Parliament Winter Session Live Coverage 10:04 (IST) 15 Dec 2021 Congress demands MoS Home Ajay Mishra’s resignation https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1470974704328462345 10:02 (IST) 15 Dec 2021 TMC moves 267 notice in Rajya Sabha on farmers’ death in Lakhimpur Kheri TMC moves 267 notice in Rajya Sabha on farmers' death in Lakhimpur Kheri https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1470971865808064518 9:56 (IST) 15 Dec 2021 Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet at 10:30 am Congress party has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs today at 10.30 am at the CPP office in Parliament. The party will discuss the future course of action on its protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. 9:32 (IST) 15 Dec 2021 Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss “govt's attempts on weakening the Public Sector Banks (PSBs).”