Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Oppn to step up attack on Centre over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

The Parliament is set to witness yet another day of less business and more disruptions as the Opposition plans to step up the attack on the government over the suspension of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. The Centre has said that it is ready to revoke the suspension if the MPs apologise to the House. However, the latter have remained defiant saying that the action against them was an attempt to muzzle their voices.
Meanwhile, the government is set to table the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage today. The bill was promulgated in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Winter Session 2021 Live: Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live News, Parliament Winter Session Live Coverage
TMC moves 267 notice in Rajya Sabha on farmers' death in Lakhimpur Kheri
Congress party has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs today at 10.30 am at the CPP office in Parliament. The party will discuss the future course of action on its protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss “govt's attempts on weakening the Public Sector Banks (PSBs).”
Leaders of over a dozen opposition parties took out a protest march on Tuesday in support of their demand for revoking the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and pledged to carry on their fight unitedly. The opposition members, including from the TMC, Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPI-M, IUML, TRS, RJD and the NCP as well as some smaller parties, pledged that they will not relent and will continue their fight unitedly till the suspensions are revoked.