Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Oppn to continue protest over suspension of MPs, demands Ajay Mishra’s resignation

On Tuesday, opposition leaders took out a protest march demanding that action be taken Mishra, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying they will not rest till the minister is sent to jail.

The Parliament is set to witness yet another day of less business and more uproar with the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continuing their protest while TMC MP Derek O’Brien joining them. Brien was also suspended on Tuesday for the remaining part of the Winter session for the “grave misconduct” of hurling a Rajya Sabha rule book at the Chair.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition is expected to reiterate its demand of resignation of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni after the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed it a "planned conspiracy" by his jailed son Ashish Mishra. On Tuesday, opposition leaders took out a protest march demanding that action be taken Mishra, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying they will not rest till the minister is sent to jail.

Live Updates Opposition parties have been protesting against the suspension of MPs, which they have termed as undemocratic and against the rules of the House. 9:42 (IST) 22 Dec 2021 Derek O’Brien to join 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs in their protest TMC MP Derek O'Brien to join the 12 suspended MPs in their protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament today. He was suspended from Rajya Sabha yesterday for the remaining part of the current Session for 'unruly behaviour' in the House 9:40 (IST) 22 Dec 2021 Congress demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, also demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni