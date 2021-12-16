Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Oppn to continue protest against suspension of MPs, demands resignation of MoS Home Ajay Mishra

Live

The government is set to table the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage today.

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The Congress-led opposition is set to continue its protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs while further push its demand for the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. It has also demanded a discussion on the price rise.

Live Updates The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared two major proposals, one to bring key reforms in the electoral system and another to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years.