Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Oppn to continue protest against suspension of MPs, demands resignation of MoS Home Ajay Mishra

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The Congress-led opposition is set to continue its protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs while further push its demand for the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. It has also demanded a discussion on the price rise.
The government is also set to table the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage today. The bill was promulgated in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared two major proposals, one to bring key reforms in the electoral system and another to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years.
A day after the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence said it was a “pre-planned conspiracy”, the Congress sharpened its attack on the government on Wednesday and said it will continue exerting pressure on the BJP dispensation until Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra is dismissed and sent to jail. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the government will have to sack the minister in order to provide justice to the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and added that they will continue their struggle, even for years, until he is sent to jail.