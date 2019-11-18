  1. Home
  3. Parliament LIVE: Winter Session to begin on stormy note, PM Modi hopes for constructive debates

Updated:Nov 18, 2019 10:02:43 am

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note with the opposition looking to corner the Modi government over issues like economic slowdown, detention of National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah, unemployment and situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP-led dispensation, however, will seek to push through the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a key promise made by the saffron party in its election manifesto. The government has also planned to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One ordinance reducing corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to arrest slowdown in the economy and boost growth was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019. The second ordinance banned sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The second ordinance was also issued in September this year. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that both Houses will have constructive debates on ways to empower citizens and further India’s development.

Live Blog

Highlights

    10:02 (IST)18 Nov 2019
    BJP to push Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

    The BJP has said that it wants to pass Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the session, a move that could trigger protests by opposition. The Citizenship Bill, which the BJP seeks to pass with the aim of granting citizenship to non-Muslims from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

    10:00 (IST)18 Nov 2019
    Winter Session of Parliament begins today

    The Winter Session of parliament will begin on Monday. it will begin with obituary references to former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani.

    This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government which returned to power in may this year. The NDA was voted to power for a second consecutive term with a greater mandate in the Lok Sabha elections. The NDA bagged over 350 seats in the general elections. The Congress won only 52 seats. During its first session, the Mosi government got Parliament's approval to key bills whicle includes criminalise instant triple talaq, giving more powers to the National Investigation Agency. The Parliament also passed a resolution scrapping special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. It was the most productive session in Lok Sabha since 1952 as 35 bills were passed. A total of 32 bills were cleared in Rajya Sabha.
