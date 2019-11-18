Parliament LIVE: Winter Session to begin on stormy note, PM Modi hopes for constructive debates

Winter Session of Parliament begins on Monday.

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note with the opposition looking to corner the Modi government over issues like economic slowdown, detention of National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah, unemployment and situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP-led dispensation, however, will seek to push through the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a key promise made by the saffron party in its election manifesto. The government has also planned to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One ordinance reducing corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to arrest slowdown in the economy and boost growth was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019. The second ordinance banned sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The second ordinance was also issued in September this year. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that both Houses will have constructive debates on ways to empower citizens and further India’s development.

