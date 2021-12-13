Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Judges’ salaries and service amendment bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

Winter Session of Parliament 2021 Live News: The Centre is also scheduled to present the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha today.

Parliament Winter Session Live News: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will move ‘The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage today. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 8. The Centre is also scheduled to present the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha today.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is expected to continue its protest against the suspension of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. The government has said that it is ready to revoke the suspension if the MPs apologise to the House, but the latter have remained defiant saying they were not at fault.

