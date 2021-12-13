  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Parliament Winter Session Live Updates Judges' salaries and service amendment bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Judges’ salaries and service amendment bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

By: |
Updated: December 13, 2021 9:52:22 am

Winter Session of Parliament 2021 Live News: The Centre is also scheduled to present the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha today. 

Parliament Winter Session Live News: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will move ‘The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage today. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 8. The Centre is also scheduled to present the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha today.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is expected to continue its protest against the suspension of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. The government has said that it is ready to revoke the suspension if the MPs apologise to the House, but the latter have remained defiant saying they were not at fault.

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live News

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

    09:52 (IST)13 Dec 2021
    Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manish Tewari has given the adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the issue of inflation.

    Even though the Rajya Sabha was repeatedly adjourned in the first week of the proceedings owing to the opposition's protest, it has recorded a productivity of 52.50 per cent so far, an improvement of 5.6 per cent over that of the first week, according to news agency ANI.
    Parliament Winter Session
