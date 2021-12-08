  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates Crucial Bills in Lok Sabha today Oppn to continue protest against suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Crucial Bills in Lok Sabha today, Oppn to continue protest against suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs

By: |
Updated: December 8, 2021 8:28 am

Winter Session of Parliament 2021 Live News: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to table the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha today.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to table the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha today.

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The Parliament might witness yet another day of more disruptions and less business as the Opposition refuses to withdraw its protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, which the government says can only be revoked if they apologise to the House.

Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to table the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha today. The Centre is also expected to table the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lower House today.

Winter Session 2021 Live: Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live News, Parliament Winter Session Live Coverage

Read More

Live Blog

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 and Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 are set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage today.

Highlights

    On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre for not giving compensation to the families of the farmers, which the Opposition and farmer unions claim died during the year-long protests against the farm laws. He also said the Centre has not answered the questions raised by him in the Lok Sabha on the issues of farmers and said its reply was a "joke". Gandhi presented a list in Parliament on Tuesday that had the names of all the farmers who died during the year-long protests against the three laws and demanded compensation for them.
    Parliament Winter Session
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1National scheme to provide cooked food to the needy in the works
    2Centre spent nearly 1,700 crore on ads in print and electronic media in last three years
    3UP Elections 2022: SP and RLD announce pact, say people will oust BJP from power