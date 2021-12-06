  • MORE MARKET STATS
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Nagaland civilians’ killing likely to rock both Houses today

Updated: December 6, 2021 8:49 am

Winter Session of Parliament 2021 Live News: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to introduce a bill to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The killing of civilians in a counter-insurgency operation is Nagaland is likely to rock both the Houses of the Parliament today.

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Amid the ongoing protests by the Opposition over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, the killing of civilians in a counter-insurgency operation is Nagaland is likely to rock both the Houses of the Parliament today. Opposition parties have already targeted the Centre over the incident, which claimed lives of at least 15 civilians on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to introduce a bill to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will move a bill to amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998 and union minister Kiren Rijuju will move a Bill to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

On Friday, the Opposition protested against the suspension of MPs in Rajya Sabha while seeking a discussion on key issues, including Covid-19, compensation for farmers, China, price rise, and flood.

    The Rajya Sabha has lost 52.5 per cent of the scheduled sitting time during the first week of the ongoing Winter Session that concluded last Friday on account of “disruptions and forced adjournments”. On Friday last week, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu discussed with some opposition leaders and ministers and urged both sides to further discuss their stated views on the suspension of 12 members of the House in the wake of the demand of Opposition for it’s revocation.
    Parliament Winter Session
