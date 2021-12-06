Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Nagaland civilians’ killing likely to rock both Houses today

The killing of civilians in a counter-insurgency operation is Nagaland is likely to rock both the Houses of the Parliament today.

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Amid the ongoing protests by the Opposition over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, the killing of civilians in a counter-insurgency operation is Nagaland is likely to rock both the Houses of the Parliament today. Opposition parties have already targeted the Centre over the incident, which claimed lives of at least 15 civilians on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to introduce a bill to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will move a bill to amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998 and union minister Kiren Rijuju will move a Bill to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

