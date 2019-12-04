Parliament Winter Session 2019 Live: Centre likely to table Citizenship (Amendment) Bill after Cabinet approval today

Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament Winter Session Live: The Bharatiya Janata Party has asked its MPs to be present in the Parliament in full numbers when Home Minister Amit Shah tables the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The Union Cabinet needs to approve the bill as it has incorporated changes following concerns from the North Eastern states. The bill proposes granting Indian citizenship to the non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The bill will be moved by Shah after Union Cabinet gives its assent. The Union Cabinet is meeting today where it may get the required go-ahead from the government. The opposition parties, however, are against the bill, arguing that citizenship cannot be given on the basis of religion. Downplaying the controversy, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the three neighbouring countries are Islamic nations and it is non-Muslims and not Muslims who are at the receiving end of religious persecution there.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'rising price of onions.'
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'Madras High Court to be renamed as High Court of Tamil Nadu.'
TMC MP Shanta Chhetri has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over need to release central funds for West Bengal due to devastation caused by Cyclone Bulbul. Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that despite PM Narendra Modi’s assurance of financial assistance for the relief of people affected by cyclone Bulbul, no funds have been received.
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern over the safety of girl students in Allahabad University Hostel.'
Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern on rising sea levels.'
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the issue of 'Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh'. Choudhary is also the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha.
Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'Chinese intrusion reported in Andaman & Nicobar islands'.