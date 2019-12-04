Parliament Winter Session 2019 Live: Centre likely to table Citizenship (Amendment) Bill after Cabinet approval today

Parliament (File Photo).

Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament Winter Session Live: The Bharatiya Janata Party has asked its MPs to be present in the Parliament in full numbers when Home Minister Amit Shah tables the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The Union Cabinet needs to approve the bill as it has incorporated changes following concerns from the North Eastern states. The bill proposes granting Indian citizenship to the non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The bill will be moved by Shah after Union Cabinet gives its assent. The Union Cabinet is meeting today where it may get the required go-ahead from the government. The opposition parties, however, are against the bill, arguing that citizenship cannot be given on the basis of religion. Downplaying the controversy, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the three neighbouring countries are Islamic nations and it is non-Muslims and not Muslims who are at the receiving end of religious persecution there.

Read More