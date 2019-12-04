Parliament Winter Session 2019 Live: Centre likely to table Citizenship (Amendment) Bill after Cabinet approval today

  1. Home
Updated:Dec 04, 2019 10:47:39 am

Winter Session of Parliament Live Updates: The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill proposes to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Parliament (File Photo).

Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament Winter Session Live: The Bharatiya Janata Party has asked its MPs to be present in the Parliament in full numbers when Home Minister Amit Shah tables the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The Union Cabinet needs to approve the bill as it has incorporated changes following concerns from the North Eastern states. The bill proposes granting Indian citizenship to the non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The bill will be moved by Shah after Union Cabinet gives its assent. The Union Cabinet is meeting today where it may get the required go-ahead from the government. The opposition parties, however, are against the bill, arguing that citizenship cannot be given on the basis of religion. Downplaying the controversy, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the three neighbouring countries are Islamic nations and it is non-Muslims and not Muslims who are at the receiving end of religious persecution there.

 

Live Blog

Parliament Winter Session Live: Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament Session

Highlights

    10:34 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    AAP to raise issue of onions price

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'rising price of onions.'

    10:33 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    MDMK MPO moves Zero Hour notice over renaming of Madras HC

    Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'Madras High Court to be renamed as High Court of Tamil Nadu.'

    10:32 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    TMC MP moves Zero Hour Notice seeking release of central funds

    TMC MP Shanta Chhetri has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over need to release central funds for West Bengal due to devastation caused by Cyclone Bulbul. Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that despite PM Narendra Modi’s assurance of financial assistance for the relief of people affected by cyclone Bulbul, no funds have been received.

    10:30 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    RS: Jaya Bachchan gives Zero Hour Notice over safety of girl students

    Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern over the safety of girl students in Allahabad University Hostel.'

    10:28 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    NCP MP Vandana Chavan moves Zero Hour Notice in RS

    Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern on rising sea levels.'

    10:28 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives Adjournment Motion Notice

    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the issue of 'Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh'. Choudhary is also the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha.

    10:27 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    Citizenship Bill: Rajnath Singh asks BJP MPs to be present in Parliament

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the BJP MPs to be present in the Parliament when Home Minister Amit Shah tables the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

    10:26 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    Union Cabinet to approve Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

    The Union Cabinet headed by PM Narendra Modi needs to approve the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as it has incorporated changes following concerns from the North Eastern states.

    10:25 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    Citizenship (Amendment) Bill likely in Lok Sabha today

    Home Minister Amit Shah may table the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha today. The bill proposes granting Indian citizenship to the non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

    10:22 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    Congress moves Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'Chinese intrusion reported in Andaman & Nicobar islands'.

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will culminate on December 13. On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha passed a bill to merge two Union territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one unit. Also, the Upper House cleared the SPG (Amendment) Bill through a voice vote.
