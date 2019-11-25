Parliament Live: Democracy murdered in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The sixth day of the Winter Session of Parliament is expected to witness fireworks over Maharashtra politics. The Congress has said it will stall proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the manner in which BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra CM in an early morning ceremony last Saturday. Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy CM. The Congress parliamentary strategy group, which includes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K C Venugopal, met at party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi.
After Fadnavis returned as the chief minister on Saturday, the Shiv Sena claimed that the Sena-NCP-Congress combine has a support of 165 MLAs and can comfortably prove its majority in the Assembly. The BJP has claimed that Fadnavis had the support of 170 MLAs. The majority mark in a House of 288 is 145. Meanwhile, the government will celebrate ‘Constitution Day’ or ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ on Tuesday, November 26, in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the MPs on the occasion.
Highlights
Speaking in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said 'democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra'. "I wanted to ask a question in the House but it doesn't make any sense to ask a question right now as democracy has been murdered," Rahul Gandhi said.
Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi is leading a protest by the party over Maharashtra politics.
Congress leader KC Venugopal said that after the party's strategy group meeting today it was decided that the issue of Maharashtra will be raised in both Houses of Parliament. 'Our alliance (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) is totally intact,' Venugopal said.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) have given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over 'Undemocratic events in the state of Maharashtra for Government formation'.
Congress hs decided to raise the issue of Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as Maharashtra CM in both Houses of Parliament today. 'We'll stall proceedings in both Houses. Govt is killing democracy from Arunachal to Goa, now Karnataka&then Maharashtra. We've already discussed with like-minded parties,' Congress leader K Suresh told reporters.