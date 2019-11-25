Parliament Live: Democracy murdered in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress to raise Maharashtra political issue in Parliament.

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The sixth day of the Winter Session of Parliament is expected to witness fireworks over Maharashtra politics. The Congress has said it will stall proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the manner in which BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra CM in an early morning ceremony last Saturday. Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy CM. The Congress parliamentary strategy group, which includes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K C Venugopal, met at party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi.

After Fadnavis returned as the chief minister on Saturday, the Shiv Sena claimed that the Sena-NCP-Congress combine has a support of 165 MLAs and can comfortably prove its majority in the Assembly. The BJP has claimed that Fadnavis had the support of 170 MLAs. The majority mark in a House of 288 is 145. Meanwhile, the government will celebrate ‘Constitution Day’ or ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ on Tuesday, November 26, in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the MPs on the occasion.