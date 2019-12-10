Parliament Live: Amit Shah likely to table Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha today

Amit Shah may table the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha today.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will now be moved in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to cross its final hurdle before becoming a law. The bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday. The new law seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The bill relaxes the requirement of residence in India from 11 years to six years for these migrants. A total of 391 members were present in the Lok Sabha at the time of division. While 311 voted in favour of the bill, 80 voted against it. The opposition parties led by the Congress alleged that the bill discriminates on religious grounds. However, Home Minister Amit Shah defended the bill saying it does not affect Indian Muslims. He also said that no need to prepare background and India will have National Register of Citizens (NRC). Soon after the bill was passed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Shah. He said, “Delighted that the Lok Sabha has passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 after a rich and extensive debate. I thank the various MPs and parties that supported the Bill. This Bill is in line with India’s centuries old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values.”