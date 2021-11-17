Parliament Winter Session from Nov 29; Oppn likely to corner govt over inflation, Lakhimpur, farmers’ protest

The 25 day-long session will have 19 sittings and will be held with all Covid-19 protocols like the previous sessions held over the past one-and-a-half years.

The Winter Session of the Parliament will commence from November 29 and will conclude on December 23, the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced in a press release on Wednesday. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) had met earlier this month to approve these dates and sent a recommendation to the President to call the Session.

The 25 day-long session will have 19 sittings and will be held with all Covid-19 protocols like the previous sessions held over the past one-and-a-half years.

The forthcoming Winter Session is expected to be a stormy one just like the Monsoon Session, which was rocked by protests and disruptions by the Opposition over the Pegasus spyware issue and repeal of the three farm laws. The Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die two days ahead of its scheduled date due to the protests and acrimony between the government and the Opposition.

In the Winter Session, the Opposition is expected to corner the Narendra Modi government over a range of issues including Lakhimpur Kheri violence, farmers’ protest which is set to complete one year on November 26, inflation, and the recent spike in targeted attacks on civilians by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government is also expected to present a bill on cryptocurrencies, amid concerns over such currencies being allegedly used for luring investors with misleading claims and for funding terror activities, according to sources quoted by The Indian Express.

Currently, there are no particular regulations or any ban on use of cryptocurrencies in the country. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, held a meeting on the cryptocurrencies with senior officials and indications are that strong regulatory steps could be taken to deal with the issue.