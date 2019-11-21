Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha to discuss Delhi pollution today

This is the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha. (File Photo)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The hazardous air pollution in Delhi will come up for discussion in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha today – the fourth day of Parliament’s winter session. Discussion over the Surrogacy Bill, which aims to criminalise commercial surrogacy, is also scheduled in Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha during the monsoon session.

Discussion over Delhi’s catastrophic air condition witnessed a heated debate between MPs on Tuesday and Wednesday. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, who skipped a cruccial Parliamentary panel meeting over the matter earlier this week, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government for its approach in tackling air pollution. Gambhir said long term solutions were needed while slamming the Delhi government for implementing Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme.

