Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha to discuss Delhi pollution today

Updated:Nov 21, 2019 10:07:47 am

Parliament Winter Session Live: The issue of Delhi air pollution is likely to be discussed in both Houses of Parliament today.

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The hazardous air pollution in Delhi will come up for discussion in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha today – the fourth day of Parliament’s winter session. Discussion over the Surrogacy Bill, which aims to criminalise commercial surrogacy, is also scheduled in Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha during the monsoon session.

Discussion over Delhi’s catastrophic air condition witnessed a heated debate between MPs on Tuesday and Wednesday. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, who skipped a cruccial Parliamentary panel meeting over the matter earlier this week, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government for its approach in tackling air pollution. Gambhir said long term solutions were needed while slamming the Delhi government for implementing Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme.

 

Highlights

    10:07 (IST)21 Nov 2019
    JNU protests feature in Parliament

    Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya sabha over the matter of fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).  Students of the university have been protesting against fee hike since last three weeks. 

    10:04 (IST)21 Nov 2019
    Pan-India NRC: Amit Shah says in Rajya Sabha

    Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that National Register of Citizens will be carried out across the country.  Shah  assured that there will no discrimination on the basis of religion in NRC.  “No one, irrespective of religion should be worried, it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC,” the Home Minister said in the Upper House of Parliament.  | READ MORE HERE

    09:54 (IST)21 Nov 2019
    No proposal for one nation, one language: Govt in Parliament

    Asserting that there are no plans to impose "one nation, one language" in the country, the government on Wednesday informed Parliament that there is no proposal to have a single language for the country. "Constitution accords equal importance to all the languages of the country. There is no proposal for one nation-one language," Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said replying to a question in Rajya Sabha.

    Amit Shah, Rajya Sabha live, nrc, parliament debate, parliament live Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya SabhaSpeaking in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that normalcy has returned in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370. Shah said that government offices and educational institutions functioning fully in the Valley and internet services would be restored at an appropriate time after reviewing the seurity scenario. In another major announcement, the Home Minister said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process will be carried out across the country. Amit Shah asserted that there would be no discrimination on the basis of religion.
