Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Govt looks to introduce four bills; Opposition to continue protest over Lakhimpur Kheri

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The Centre has planned to introduce four bills in Parliament today. The bills in Lok Sabha include The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021; The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, The CA, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021. In Rajya Sabha, The Meditation Bill 2021 will be introduced. Apart from the bills, a Member is to call the attention of the Youth Affairs and Sports Minister on ‘Khelo India Scheme and Sports Infrastructure’ in the Lower House. The Lok Sabha is also likely to consider the amendments proposed by the Rajya Sabha in The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019. The Lok Sabha may also further take up the discussion and voting on supplementary budget, the second batch for 2021-22.

On the other hand, Opposition members are likely to continue their protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident while demanding the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni. Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demand immediate sacking of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni. Yesterday, both houses faced repeated obstructions and were adjourned for the day without much business being conducted.

10:18 (IST) 17 Dec 2021 Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge moves adjournment motion to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge moves adjournment motion in the House to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri matter and demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni. 10:17 (IST) 17 Dec 2021 Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: IUML MP gives adjournment motion notice Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: IUML MP Abdul Wahab gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the proposal cleared by Union Cabinet that raises the minimum age of marriage of women from 18 to 20 years.