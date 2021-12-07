  • MORE MARKET STATS
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Rijiju to introduce Bill to amend Judges Salaries Act

Updated: December 7, 2021 8:34 am

Winter Session of Parliament 2021 Live News: Kiren Rijiju will table a bill to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday will table a bill to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958. The bill was to be tabled to Monday, but could not be amid disruption by the opposition parties over the killings of civilians in Nagaland.

Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments of proceedings on Monday as the Opposition, including the Congress, Left parties and the TMC, persistently protested demanding revocation of the suspension of 12 members. Home Minister Amit Shah made a statement on the Nagaland killings amid the din before the House was finally adjourned for the day. His statement was identical to the one he had made in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

On Monday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha that two more indigenous Covid-19 vaccines will be available in the coming days.

    The Upper House of Parliament has been witnessing constant disruption over the suspension of 12 members. The leaders of opposition parties have been protesting against the suspension of their fellow colleagues. Meanwhile, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Lok Sabha.
    Parliament Winter Session
