  3. Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates Opposition to continue protest against suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Opposition to continue protest against suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs

Updated: December 2, 2021 9:17:39 am

Winter Session of Parliament 2021 Live News: The Opposition is expected to continue its protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs over “unruly behaviour”.

Wednesday saw adjournment of both Houses after little or no business as the Opposition continued with sloganeering against what it called an "undemocratic" move.  

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The Parliament is expected to witness a deadlock on the fourth day of the Winter Session as well with the Opposition continuing to protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs over “unruly behaviour” during the Monsoon Session. Wednesday saw adjournment of both Houses after little or no business as the Opposition continued with sloganeering against what it called an “undemocratic” move.

The Centre on Wednesday notified a legislation to repeal the three agriculture laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting for over a year now. The Farm Laws Repeal Act, 2021 received the assent of the President of India on November 30, said a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Winter Session of Parliament 2021 Live News: The Opposition is expected to continue its protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs over “unruly behaviour”. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday refused to revoke the suspension, saying that the MPs did not have any remorse on what they did.

    09:17 (IST)02 Dec 2021
    TRS gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over MSP

    TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of 'national policy on foodgrains procurement and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price to farmers'.

    Meanwhile, the Union government on Wednesday told Parliament that it has no data on farmers who died during the year-long protests against the three farm laws repealed on November 29. In a written reply to Opposition’s questions in Rajya Sabha, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government did not have any record of farmers who died during the protests and therefore there was “no question for compensation to their families”.
