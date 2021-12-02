Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Opposition to continue protest against suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs

Wednesday saw adjournment of both Houses after little or no business as the Opposition continued with sloganeering against what it called an "undemocratic" move.

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The Parliament is expected to witness a deadlock on the fourth day of the Winter Session as well with the Opposition continuing to protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs over “unruly behaviour” during the Monsoon Session. Wednesday saw adjournment of both Houses after little or no business as the Opposition continued with sloganeering against what it called an “undemocratic” move.

The Centre on Wednesday notified a legislation to repeal the three agriculture laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting for over a year now. The Farm Laws Repeal Act, 2021 received the assent of the President of India on November 30, said a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

