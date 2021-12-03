Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Opposition demands discussion over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Parliament Live: The slugfest between the Opposition and the Government is likely to continue today. (PTI)

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The Opposition will continue to demand the revocation of suspended Rajya Sabha MPs today as well with the 12 MPs protesting inside the Parliament premises. In Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh is expected to move for leave to introduce a Bill to amend the Central Vigilance Commission Act 2003. He is likely to introduce the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 as well. On the other hand, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will introduce The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, the centre is expected to present a report on the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to lay on the table a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2021-22.

Earlier today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha “to discuss the killing of innocent farmers through rash driving by the son of MoS Home in Lakhimpur Kheri district, to direct the govt to ensure the culprit punished, & ask the PM to dismiss the MoS Home.” The opposition is likely to continue their demands related to discussions on issues like compensations to farmers, price rise, China row among other issues.

Read More