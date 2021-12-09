  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates Oppn to decide on boycotting Rajya Sabha today over suspension of MPs

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Oppn to decide on boycotting Rajya Sabha today over suspension of MPs

By: |
Updated: December 9, 2021 8:14 am

Winter Session of Parliament 2021 Live News: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Amendment) Bill 2021' in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage. 

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The Opposition will decide today on boycotting the Rajya Sabha proceedings for the day over the suspension of the 12 MPs for their “violent behaviour” during the Monsoon Session. The Opposition on Wednesday said it has been forced by the government to protest against the “wrongful and undemocratic” suspension, while asserting that it would not apologise as it has done no wrong.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to table Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha today. On the other hand, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move ‘The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Amendment) Bill 2021’ in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage.

Winter Session 2021 Live: Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live News, Parliament Winter Session Live Coverage

The government is also expected to issue a statement on the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu in which 13 people, including CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, lost their lives.

    On Tuesday, a number of Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha boycotted the house proceedings and sat on a dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the Parliament complex in support of the suspended members. Some Lok Sabha members also joined them. The Congress accused the government of derailing democracy and deliberately muzzling the voice of the Opposition.
