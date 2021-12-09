Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Oppn to decide on boycotting Rajya Sabha today over suspension of MPs

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Amendment) Bill 2021' in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage.

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The Opposition will decide today on boycotting the Rajya Sabha proceedings for the day over the suspension of the 12 MPs for their “violent behaviour” during the Monsoon Session. The Opposition on Wednesday said it has been forced by the government to protest against the “wrongful and undemocratic” suspension, while asserting that it would not apologise as it has done no wrong.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to table Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha today. On the other hand, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move ‘The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Amendment) Bill 2021’ in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage.

