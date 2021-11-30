Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Suspended Rajya MPs likely to speak Naidu for review today

The opposition leaders termed the suspension "unwarranted and undemocratic", and alleged that the action was in violation of all rules and procedures of the Upper House.

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The 12 opposition MPs, who were suspended from Rajya Sabha on Monday for the remaining part of the Winter Session, are likely to speak to Vice President and RS Speaker Venkaiah Naidu to ask for a review today. The opposition leaders termed the suspension “unwarranted and undemocratic”, and alleged that the action was in violation of all rules and procedures of the Upper House.

Meanwhile, in an Opposition meeting called by the Congress, the parties will also likely discuss a possible boycott of the Rajya Sabha winter session. However, the Trinamool Congress is unlikely to attend the meeting. RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha, it is learnt, said Kharge should speak to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on behalf of the entire Opposition and demand revocation of the suspension. He suggested that if the government is not amenable, then the Opposition should think about boycotting the entire session.

