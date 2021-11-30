  • MORE MARKET STATS
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Suspended Rajya MPs likely to speak Naidu for review today

Updated: November 30, 2021 8:14:12 am

Winter Session of Parliament 2021 Live News: The opposition leaders termed the suspension "unwarranted and undemocratic", and alleged that the action was in violation of all rules and procedures of the Upper House.

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The 12 opposition MPs, who were suspended from Rajya Sabha on Monday for the remaining part of the Winter Session, are likely to speak to Vice President and RS Speaker Venkaiah Naidu to ask for a review today. The opposition leaders termed the suspension “unwarranted and undemocratic”, and alleged that the action was in violation of all rules and procedures of the Upper House.

Meanwhile, in an Opposition meeting called by the Congress, the parties will also likely discuss a possible boycott of the Rajya Sabha winter session. However, the Trinamool Congress is unlikely to attend the meeting. RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha, it is learnt, said Kharge should speak to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on behalf of the entire Opposition and demand revocation of the suspension. He suggested that if the government is not amenable, then the Opposition should think about boycotting the entire session.

With the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs deepening the political divide and threatening a washout of the entire winter session, backchannel talks were held between the government and the Opposition Monday to find an amicable resolution, but there was no immediate headway.

    08:14 (IST)30 Nov 2021
    Mamata wants to be leader of Opposition: BJP
    On Monday, the Trinamool Congress neither attended the morning meeting of Opposition leaders convened by Kharge nor the one after the suspension of the 12 MPs though two among them are from the party.
