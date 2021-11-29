  • MORE MARKET STATS
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Centre to bring bill to repeal farm laws, Oppn demands legal backing for MSP

Updated: November 29, 2021 8:52:31 am

Winter Session of Parliament 2021 Live News: Various opposition parties have raised the issue of legal backing for MSP at an all-party meet called by the government ahead of the session.

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note on Monday, with the government listing a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the first day itself even as the Opposition plans to push for a law on minimum support price on agriculture produce. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is slated to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Various opposition parties on Sunday raised the issue of legal backing for MSP at an all-party meet called by the government ahead of the session. The opposition also raised the issue of compensation for family members of farmers who had died during the year-long protests against the laws. The Congress has demanded a condolence resolution for the farmers who died during the protests.

Highlights

    08:52 (IST)29 Nov 2021
    Centre to table 26 Bills in Winter Session

    The government has listed as many as 26 bills for introduction in Parliament during the Winter session, which is set to take place between November 29 and December 23.

    08:47 (IST)29 Nov 2021
    CPI demands assurance of legal guarantee for MSP

    CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha and demands a discussion on ensuring a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price

    According to the government's legislative business list, three bills have also been listed to replace as many ordinances. These are Narcotics Drug and Psychotic Substances Bill to amend an act of the same name, Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill and Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill.
    Parliament Winter Session
