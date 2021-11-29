Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Centre to bring bill to repeal farm laws, Oppn demands legal backing for MSP

Winter Session of Parliament 2021 Live News: Various opposition parties have raised the issue of legal backing for MSP at an all-party meet called by the government ahead of the session.

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note on Monday, with the government listing a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the first day itself even as the Opposition plans to push for a law on minimum support price on agriculture produce. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is slated to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Various opposition parties on Sunday raised the issue of legal backing for MSP at an all-party meet called by the government ahead of the session. The opposition also raised the issue of compensation for family members of farmers who had died during the year-long protests against the laws. The Congress has demanded a condolence resolution for the farmers who died during the protests.

Read More