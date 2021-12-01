Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Opposition to stage protest against suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The third day of Parliament’s Winter Session is also expected to see less business and more uproar by the Opposition, who staged a walkout from both Houses on Tuesday over the suspension of twelve Rajya Sabha MPs for the “violent and unruly behaviour” conducted by them in the Monsoon Session. Upper House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to revoke their suspension since the MPs did not offer apology for the misconduct.
The Opposition is also expected to corner the government today over the farmers’ pressing demand of assurance of fair MSP, after the repeal of the three contentious farm laws. A discussion is also expected on the COVID-19 situation in the county amid fears over the Omicron variant.
Winter Session 2021 Live: Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live News, Parliament Winter Session Live Coverage
Read More
Highlights
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on "high rate of inflation, price hike of LPG cylinders"
Meeting of Union Cabinet scheduled to be held at 1300 hours in Parliament today.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given a suspension of business notice in the House over the issue of 'price rise of essential commodities like food grains, edible oils, petrol-diesel and LPG cooking gas.'
Suspended Opposition MPs will begin a sit-in in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament Wednesday. The Opposition indicated that the House could witness disruptions for at least the next couple of days after M Vekaiah Naidu refused to revoke the suspension of 12 of their MPs.