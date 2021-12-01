Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Opposition to stage protest against suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs

The third day of Parliament's Winter Session is also expected to see less business and more uproar by the Opposition, who staged a walkout from both Houses on Tuesday.

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The third day of Parliament’s Winter Session is also expected to see less business and more uproar by the Opposition, who staged a walkout from both Houses on Tuesday over the suspension of twelve Rajya Sabha MPs for the “violent and unruly behaviour” conducted by them in the Monsoon Session. Upper House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to revoke their suspension since the MPs did not offer apology for the misconduct.

The Opposition is also expected to corner the government today over the farmers’ pressing demand of assurance of fair MSP, after the repeal of the three contentious farm laws. A discussion is also expected on the COVID-19 situation in the county amid fears over the Omicron variant.

