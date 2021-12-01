  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates Opposition to stage protest against suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Opposition to stage protest against suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs

Updated: December 1, 2021 9:53:17 am

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The third day of Parliament’s Winter Session is also expected to see less business and more uproar by the Opposition, who staged a walkout from both Houses on Tuesday over the suspension of twelve Rajya Sabha MPs for the “violent and unruly behaviour” conducted by them in the Monsoon Session. Upper House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to revoke their suspension since the MPs did not offer apology for the misconduct.

The Opposition is also expected to corner the government today over the farmers’ pressing demand of assurance of fair MSP, after the repeal of the three contentious farm laws. A discussion is also expected on the COVID-19 situation in the county amid fears over the Omicron variant.

Members of the Congress and other opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in protest against the suspensions, even as Naidu justified the action saying they haven't shown any remorse for their "act of sacrilege" of the House in the previous session in August.

Highlights

    09:53 (IST)01 Dec 2021
    Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice on price rise

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on "high rate of inflation, price hike of LPG cylinders" 

    09:51 (IST)01 Dec 2021
    Union Cabinet meeting to be held at 1 pm today

    Meeting of Union Cabinet scheduled to be held at 1300 hours in Parliament today.

    09:40 (IST)01 Dec 2021
    Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension notice over price rise

    Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given a suspension of business notice in the House over the issue of 'price rise of essential commodities like food grains, edible oils, petrol-diesel and LPG cooking gas.'

    09:40 (IST)01 Dec 2021
    Opposition to stage protest against suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs today

    Suspended Opposition MPs will begin a sit-in in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament Wednesday. The Opposition indicated that the House could witness disruptions for at least the next couple of days after M Vekaiah Naidu refused to revoke the suspension of 12 of their MPs.

    On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha that the new COVID-19 variant has not been reported in India yet and asserted the government has taken measures to ensure it does not reach the country and has issued an advisory after looking at the developments globally. Amidst a heightened level of concern over the Omicron variant, the Centre on Tuesday advised states and union territories to ramp up testing and undertake effective surveillance of international passengers.
