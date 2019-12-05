Parliament Winter Session 2019 Live: Chidambaram reaches Parliament day after walking out of Tihar Jail

Congress will protest against skyrocketing prices of onions today. PTI Photo

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has reached the Parliament to attend the ongoing Winter Session. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media case on Wednesday. The senior Congress leader walked out of Delhi’s Tihar Jail later in the evening after spending 106 days in the prison. Meanwhile, Opposition parties led by the Congress staged a protest outside Parliament on against the skyrocketing prices of onions in the country. Chidamabaram also participated in the protest and was seen holding a placard slamming the government over the issue. The opposition parties have been targeting the government over the rising prices of onions. In Delhi’s retail market, onions are being sold for Rs 100-120 per kg. In other metro cities as well, onion prices have shot up to beyond Rs 100 a kg. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government has taken several steps to check rising prices of onions and has initiated steps to improve technology for better storage of the kitchen staple. The government has also decided to import onions to meet the demand. Around 10-15 trucks from Afghanistan are arriving in India daily via the Attari-Wagah land route in Amritsar. The government may table the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha today. The bill was approved by the Union Cabinet yesterday.