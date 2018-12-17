Parliament Winter Session 2018: What to expect in the Rajya Sabha today

Today, the government will also reply to the questions asked by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group 1 of the Rajya Sabha list.

The Rajya Sabha is expected to take up several important bills on Monday, and an important Parliamentary report on India-China relations will also be presented to the Rajya Sabha.

The report also covers the military standoff between Indian and Chinese armies in Doklam plateau located at the tri-junction of three countries – India, China and Bhutan, and also the status of border situation and co-operation between both the countries in international organizations among other things.

The report is expected to be tabled by Congress member Shashi Tharoor or by BJP member Sharad Tripathi.

The government has also listed four bills in its legislative agenda for Monday, including a bill for withdrawal from the Rajya Sabha which is related to certain amendments proposed in the Nalanda University Act of 2010.

The government will also try to discuss and pass three bills – The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

All these three bills have already been passed by the Lok Sabha and the government has been trying to pass these bills in the Rajya Sabha since the start of this winter session.

However, due to commotion and frequent adjournments, the Rajya Sabha could not discuss and decide the fate of these bills during the last week.

Today, the government will also reply to the questions asked by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group 1 of the Rajya Sabha list.

These ministries are: ministry of defence; ministry of drinking water and sanitation, ministry of earth sciences, ministry of environment, forest and climate change, ministry of information and broadcasting, ministry of mines, ministries of Panchayati Raj, ministry of parliamentary affairs, ministry of road transport and highways, ministries of rural development, ministry of science and technology, ministry of shipping, ministry of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation and ministry of youth affairs and sports.