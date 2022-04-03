Parliament: Seven Bills in Rajya Sabha in last week of Budget Session, three already passed by Lok Sabha

Seven bills are set to be tabled by the government in the Rajya Sabha in the final week of the Budget Session. Of these seven, three bills have already been passed by the Lok Sabha. The business advisory committee of the Upper House has allocated 17 hours for these Bills in the coming week.

According to an official statement, the Rajya Sabha has also reported a productivity of 101 per cent during three weeks of the second part of the Budget Session that started on March 14. The first past of the Budget Session was held from January 29 to February 11 while the second part will conclude on April 8.

Among the bills that are proposed to be taken up by the Rajya Sabha in this week are the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022, relating to Tripura as passed by Lok Sabha, and the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries(Amendment) Bill, 2021, which has also been passed by Lok Sabha, will be taken up by the Rajya Sabha.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022, pertaining to Uttar Pradesh, the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, and the Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022, will also be taken after they are passed by Lok Sabha.

Besides, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities Amendment) Bill, 2022, will be introduced for consideration and passage.

This amendment seeks to prohibit financing of such weapons while the original Bill prohibited only the manufacturing of such weapons.

Rajya Sabha Officials said a total time of 17 hours has been allocated for the above seven Bills by the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha.

The total scheduled sitting time available during the next week is 29 hours 30 minutes. Private Members’ Business is scheduled on Friday next.

During the third and last week, they said, while the House lost 54 minutes due to disruptions and forced adjournments, members sat beyond the scheduled time for 1 hour 48 minutes.