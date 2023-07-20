The Monsoon Session of Parliament is all set to begin on a stormy note with the Opposition parties ready to corner the government over the Manipur violence. The Opposition, which was already ready to demand answers from the government on the issue of continuing violence in the north-eastern state, has now taken strong exception to a video being circulated online that shows two women being paraded naked by a mob.

Opposition leaders were quick to condemn the sexual violence against women and demanded immediate action against the accused. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani tweeted over the incident, promising action.

“The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to Chief Minister N Biren Singh ji, who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice,” the minister’s tweet read.

According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), the incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, around 35 km from state capital Imphal. On Thursday, Manipur Police claimed to have arrested the primary accused seen molesting the women on video.

The video has triggered massive outrage among Opposition leaders, who have demanded accountability from the Centre and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak on the issue in Parliament.

“PM’s silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy. INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward,” he said.

As many as 11 adjournment notices and suspension of business notices have been moved by Opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the situation in Manipur.

The development comes just days after the Opposition gave form to its alliance for the Lok Sabha elections at a joint meeting of 26 parties in Bengaluru. Opposition leaders are scheduled to meet today in parliament to formalise a joint floor strategy for the Parliament Session.

The meeting, convened by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, will seek to finalise the joint issues that the Opposition parties will raise in Parliament.

The session is also likely to see the Opposition unite on issues pertaining to the Delhi ordinance and the alleged misuse of the office of the Governor in Tamil Nadu. With 17 sittings scheduled till August 11, the session will be crucial for the Centre which is set to table as many as 31 key bills for passage and consideration this session.

With repeated washouts and disruptions, the 17th Lok Sabha has seen the minimum sittings since 1952. The key bills listed for passage include the Government of NCT of Delhi Bill, the Jan Vishwas Bill, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, among others.