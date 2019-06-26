Justice delayed: Over 6 lakh cases pending in fast track courts; this state tops the list

Sikkim, with just 11 pending cases in two of its fast track courts, is at the bottom of the list.

Around 6 lakh cases are pending in the fast track courts across the country, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh is the worst performer among all the states with a whopping 4.25 lakh cases pending in 206 functional fast track courts in the state as of May 31, 2019. The fast track courts in UP disposed of more than 4.5 lakh cases during 2017 and 2018.

The information was shared by Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a written reply to a question by Ajay Nishad in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Next in line is Maharashtra where as many as 79,436 cases were pending in 77 fast track courts of the state as of March 31 this year. While the Centre has proposed setting up 212 fast track courts in UP, Maharashtra along with the union territory of Daman and Diu are also in line to get more than 200 fast track courts for five years.

West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands have around 45,000 pending cases, Bihar has 20,092, Delhi 4,363, and Andhra Pradesh has over 5,000 cases pending in fast track courts. Sikkim, with just 11 pending cases in the fast track courts, is at the bottom of the list.

Overall, the Centre has proposed the establishment of 1800 fast track courts for a period five years from 2015 and 2020. The 14th Finance Commission has endorsed the Centre’s proposal of allocating funds to the tune of Rs 4144.11 crore to the states to strengthen the judicial system in states. At present, the country has 581 fast track courts.

Setting up of subordinate courts including the fast track courts (FTCs) comes under the domain of the respective state governments. The state sets up such courts in consultation with the respective High Court. The fast track courts are special courts, tasked with ensuring speedy trial and reduce net pendency of cases.

After the gang-rape of a 23-year-old girl in 2012, the Delhi High Court had directed the state government to establish five fast track courts for speedier trial in cases of sexual assault against women.