Parliament session curtailed again, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die 8 days ahead of schedule

September 23, 2020 4:49 PM

The Monsoon session had started on September 14.

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, eight days ahead of the scheduled end of the Monsoon session, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among lawmakers. Earlier in the day, the House passed key bills including three on labour reforms.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the House had to hold 18 sittings but it held only 10.

He said the 10-day session was productive and as many as 25 bills were passed and six were introduced.

Opposition members were boycotting the proceedings after eight members were suspended after ruckus in the House on Sunday during passage of farm bills.

