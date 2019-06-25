Parliament session: Bills that are listed for introduction and passage

The ongoing Parliament session (June 17-July 26), the first one for Modi 2.0 govt, will comprise 30 Lok Sabha & 27 Rajya Sabha sittings.
Heavy agenda
40 Bills listed for introduction and passage in the session including
Aadhaar & other Laws (Amendment) Bill
To allow voluntary use of Aadhaar to establish identity for telecom and bank-related KYC.
Personal Data Protection Bill
To ensure protection of personal data of citizens, data localisation & regul-ation of data fiduciaries.
Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill
To protect interests of depositors by providing stringent provisions to clamp down on Ponzi schemes
Consumer Protection Bill
To provide for better protection of consumers & provides a mechanism for redressal of complaints
Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill
To address issues such as third party insurance, regulation of taxi aggre-gators and road safety
Companies (Amendment) Bill
To treat certain compou-ndable offences as civil defaults & transfer some approval powers from NCLT to the Centre
Code on Wages
To make minimum wage a statutory right & allow the Centre to set bench-mark minimum wages
AERAI (Amendment) Bill
To increase the threshold for classifying major airports and lay down the process by which tariffs will be set for airports