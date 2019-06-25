Parliament session: Bills that are listed for introduction and passage

As many as 40 bills are listed for introduction and passage.

Heavy agenda

The ongoing Parliament session (June 17-July 26), the first one for Modi 2.0 govt, will comprise 30 Lok Sabha & 27 Rajya Sabha sittings.

40 Bills listed for introduction and passage in the session including

Aadhaar & other Laws (Amendment) Bill

To allow voluntary use of Aadhaar to establish identity for telecom and bank-related KYC.

Personal Data Protection Bill

To ensure protection of personal data of citizens, data localisation & regul-ation of data fiduciaries.

Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill

To protect interests of depositors by providing stringent provisions to clamp down on Ponzi schemes

Consumer Protection Bill

To provide for better protection of consumers & provides a mechanism for redressal of complaints

Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill

To address issues such as third party insurance, regulation of taxi aggre-gators and road safety

Companies (Amendment) Bill

To treat certain compou-ndable offences as civil defaults & transfer some approval powers from NCLT to the Centre

Code on Wages

To make minimum wage a statutory right & allow the Centre to set bench-mark minimum wages

AERAI (Amendment) Bill

To increase the threshold for classifying major airports and lay down the process by which tariffs will be set for airports