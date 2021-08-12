Parliament Row: Fresh video shows Oppn MPs jostling with marshals, tearing papers and climbing tables

The video comes amid the Opposition's charges of the government curtailing the Monsoon Session by two days and manhandling its MPs during the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI Photo)

Amid the mudslinging between the government and Opposition over the curtailed Monsoon Session and the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, a CCTV footage from the Upper House was released today in which the opposition members can be seen jostling the security personnel.

The protests by the opposition members escalated when the bill for privatisation of state-owned general insurance companies was approved by the House by a voice vote amid demands of sending it to a select committee.

The 2-minute-50-second long video showed opposition MPs raising slogans at the centre of the House and marshals, responsible for the security of the Parliament, trying to restrain them. Several opposition members can also be seen tearing papers and flinging them, while one of them is climbing a table.

#WATCH CCTV footage shows Opposition MPs jostling with marshals in Parliament yesterday pic.twitter.com/y7ufJOQGvT — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

