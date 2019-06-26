Parliament LIVE: PM Modi likely to reply on the motion of thanks on President’s address in Rajya Sabha today

PM Narendra Modi is likely to reply on motion of thanks on President’s address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply on the Motion of the Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the last day of the Parliament before it is adjourned sine die. The Parliament will meet again next week. The Economic Survey will be tabled on July 4 and the Union Bidget will be presented on July 5.

On Tuesday, PM Modi replied on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha. Launching a stinging counter-attack, PM Modi accused by the Congress of not recognising its leaders’ contribution. He said that the grand old party cannot see beyond one family and it has been flying so high that it has become disconnected from the roots. This was his first speech in Parliament after his reelection last month.

In his hour-long reply, the Prime Minister even noted that the Congress members did not even mention former PM Manmohan Singh’s work in their speeches in Lok Sabha during the two-day debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.