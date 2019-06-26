  1. Home
Parliament LIVE: PM Modi likely to reply on the motion of thanks on President's address in Rajya Sabha today

Updated:Jun 26, 2019 10:44:31 am

In his hour-long reply in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that the Congress members did not even mention former PM Manmohan Singh's work in their speeches in the two-day debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Modi speech live PM Narendra Modi is likely to reply on motion of thanks on President’s address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply on the Motion of the Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the last day of the Parliament before it is adjourned sine die. The Parliament will meet again next week. The Economic Survey will be tabled on July 4 and the Union Bidget will be presented on July 5.

On Tuesday, PM Modi replied on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha. Launching a stinging counter-attack, PM Modi accused by the Congress of not recognising its leaders’ contribution. He said that the grand old party cannot see beyond one family and it has been flying so high that it has become disconnected from the roots. This was his first speech in Parliament after his reelection last month.

In his hour-long reply, the Prime Minister even noted that the Congress members did not even mention former PM Manmohan Singh’s work in their speeches in Lok Sabha during the two-day debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

Live Blog

10:44 (IST)26 Jun 2019
IUML gives adjournment notice over Jharkhand lynching

IUML MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over an incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand.

10:44 (IST)26 Jun 2019
DMK gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha

DMK leader TR Baalu has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over water crisis in Tamil Nadu.

Today is the last day of the first sitting of 17th Lok Sabha. The Parliament will meet again next week when the government will table the Economic Survey and present the union Budget. As per the schedule, the Economic Survey will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 4 and Union Budget on July 5. This would be the first full budget of the Modi government's second term.
