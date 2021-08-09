Parliament passes Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 after brief discussion

The bill also restores the power of states to identify backward classes. (PTI)

The Lok Sabha today passed The Constitution (Schedule Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2021 after a brief discussion as some Opposition members kept protesting in the House. The Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 5 with a voice vote amid din. The Bill seeks to amend the constitutional list of Scheduled Tribes as recommended by Arunachal Pradesh. The bill was brought in to remove the Abor tribe from the list of STs in the state.

The Bill also seeks to include Idu (Mishmi), Mishmi-Kaman (Miju Mishmi), Memba, Sartang and Sajolang (Miji), Taraon (Digaru Mishmi) and Monpa in the constitution list in lieu of ‘Mishmi, Idu, Taroan’ and ‘Momba’ respectively. In lieu of any Naga tribes, Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho tribes have been included in the list under serial No. 10. The bill also seeks to replace Tai Khamti instead of Khampti at serial no 6 in the list.

The bill modified Part-XVIII of the Schedule to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 which is related to the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The bill also restores the power of states to identify backward classes.

While speaking in the Rajya Sabha last week, Union minister Arjun Munda had informed that synonymous names of 18 communities appear in the illustrative list of Scheduled Tribes in respect of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier during the session, the House paid tributes to those who had participated in the Quit India Movement. The country is celebrating the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement that was launched in 1942 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Lower House today also passed The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2021. The bills have already been passed by the Upper House.