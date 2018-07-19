Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE updates: Lok Sabha strength down to 533 as Speaker accepts Jay Panda’s resignation ahead of no-trust vote

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE updates: Monsoon session of Parliament is brace for another stormy day today. With the Central government aiming to introduce key bills, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha may witness a hefty transaction of business. The crucial session, which is scheduled to have 18 sittings, will end on August 10. In a major development, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had decided to debate the no-confidence motion moved by Opposition against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The matter will be taken up in the lower House on Friday.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said his government was ready for a debate on any issue raised by political parties and asserted that decisions need to be taken on several important matters in national interest. “If any political party or any member wants a discussion on any issue, the government is ready,” Modi said, stressing that his government is ready for any debate,” PM Modi told media at Parliament. Previous Winter Session and Budget session were virtually washed out after the government and the Opposition locked horns over an array of issues.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked all MPs to support the no-confidence motion on Friday. In a letter to MPs, N Chandrababu Naidu said, "In view of continued adamant attitude of BJP led NDA Govt, TDP has moved No-ConfidenceMotion against them. I appeal to you to support the motion moved by our MPs."
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bihar Shatrughan Sinha will vote against the No- Confidence motion. The no-confidence motion is slated to take place on Friday.
The member strength of the lower house of Indian Parliament has reduced to 533 with two more seats falling vacant following the acceptance of resignation of JD MP Baijayant Jay Panda's resignation and Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (M). The resignation of both the leaders were accepted by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Ten seats are lying vacant and therefore the majority mark in the house now stands at 266.
A TDP delegation led by Parliamentary Party leader YS Chowdary met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence, earlier today. The party has handed over Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu’s letter seeking cooperation and support for TDP’s demand for Andhra Pradesh
NDA ally Shiv Sena on Thursday said that during voting of no-confidence motion on Friday, they will do whatever Uddav Thakachey directs them. Speaking to ANI, party leader and MP Sanjay Raut said, "In democracy, voice of the Opposition should be heard first even if it consists of one person. Even we (Shiv Sena) will speak when it is required. During voting, whatever Uddav Thakachey directs us, we will do."
DMK on Thursday extended its support for No-Confidence motion brought by TDP in Lok Sabha. Speaking to ANI, DMK working president MK Stalin said, "In spite of having no option to vote for No-ConfidenceMotion in Parliament, DMK supports the no confidence motion brought by TDP. We request AIADMK also to support no confidence motion in Parliament." The No-Confidence motion will take place on Friday.
TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy has decided not to attend the ongoing Monsoon session as he is "fed up" of his party and the central government. Speaking to news agency ANI, Reddy said, "I am not going to attend the Parliament session. You can say that I violated the party whip instructions. I am fed up with Centre and our TDP government. And I am fed up with whole political system. Right now I am in my native place in Anantapur and will come in front of the media with my logics within a week." The Narendra Modi led Union government will face the No-Confidence motion on Friday. Reddy is a Lok Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur constituency.
Union parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar has once again expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government will win the no-confidence motion. Lashing out at UPA chairperson, Union Minister said that support for Narendra Modi government is growing both inside and outside of the Parliament.
All India Trinamool Congress has issued a whip asking all 34 MPs of Lok Sabha to remain present in the house for discussion and voting of No-Confidence motion in the Parliament on Friday.
Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) MP Pappu Yadav has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of Special Status to Bihar.
Congress has given adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of mob lynching.
Further consideration of Rajya Sabha Amendment:-
Further Consideration of the 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017' motion moved by Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot on 3rd January, 2018, namely,- 'That the following amendment made by Rajya Sabha in the Bill further to amend the Constitution of India, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. This Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on the 10th April, 2017 and transmitted to Rajya Sabha for their concurrence. Rajya Sabha passed the Bill with anamendment at its sitting held on the 31st July, 2017 and returned it to LokSabha on 1st August, 2017.
Further amendment to Bill returned by Rajya Sabha:-
Dr. Thaawarchand Gehlot will move 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017' following further amendment be made in the Bill further to amend the Constitution of India, as passed by Lok Sabha and as returned by Rajya Sabha with amendment.
Bills for consideration and passing:-
1. Further Consideration of the 'The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018' motion moved by Shri Piyush Goyal on the 18th July, 2018, namely:- 'that the Bill to provide for measures to deter fugitive economic offenders from evading the process of law in India by staying outside the jurisdiction of Indian Courts, to preserve the sanctity of the rule of law in India and for matters connected thereto or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.
2. Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla will move 'The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017' to amend the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, be taken into consideration.