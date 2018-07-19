Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE updates: Lok Sabha strength down to 533 as Speaker accepts Jay Panda’s resignation ahead of no-trust vote

The crucial Monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to have 18 sittings, will end on August 10.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE updates: Monsoon session of Parliament is brace for another stormy day today. With the Central government aiming to introduce key bills, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha may witness a hefty transaction of business. The crucial session, which is scheduled to have 18 sittings, will end on August 10. In a major development, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had decided to debate the no-confidence motion moved by Opposition against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The matter will be taken up in the lower House on Friday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said his government was ready for a debate on any issue raised by political parties and asserted that decisions need to be taken on several important matters in national interest. “If any political party or any member wants a discussion on any issue, the government is ready,” Modi said, stressing that his government is ready for any debate,” PM Modi told media at Parliament. Previous Winter Session and Budget session were virtually washed out after the government and the Opposition locked horns over an array of issues.