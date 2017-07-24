Parliament Monsoon session: Papers thrown at Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, 5 day suspension slapped on 6 Congressmen

Parliament Monsoon session: Lok Sabha had to be adjourned till after 2 PM due to the ruckus created by the Opposition today. (Photo: PTI)

Parliament Monsoon session: Lok Sabha had to be adjourned till after 2 PM due to the ruckus created by the Opposition today. Zero Hour began with Ministers laying out various papers. Topics such as open defecation problem, mob lynchings and attacks on Dalits were sought to be brought to the forefront. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge put forward an adjournment motion notice regarding mob lynchings and attacks on Dalits, which was rejected by the House. He claimed the Opposition was not given a chance to speak.

The Opposition stood up in protest and threw paper all over and shouted slogans saying “Gunda Raj nahi chalega” in the House. CNN News said that paper was even thrown towards the Speaker. According to a report by FirstPost, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was heard saying, “Mujhe bhi dekhne do kitni anushasan heenta ye log kar sakte hain jabki hum charcha de rahe hain.” (Let me see how indisciplined the Opposition can get.) However, thereafter 6 Congressmen were suspended from the House for 5 days. According to ANI these members threw pieces of and disrupted proceedings during Zero Hour. Speaker suspended and adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2:30. The suspended members are G Gogoi, K Suresh, Adhiranjan Chowdhary, Ranjeet Ranjan, Sushmita Dev and MK Raghavan.

As reported by ANI, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav raised the issue of the Civil Aviation Ministry denying Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife, Rabri Devi’s direct access to the Patna airport tarmac.

A tweet by CNN News18:

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan urged the House to calmly cooperate and not create havoc. According to ANI, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Prem Singh Chandumajra wanted the truth to be unveiled on the missing Indians in Mosul. External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, would give her statement on the same at 5 PM today.

Reacting to the statement, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the decision to sack five leaders were not appropriate. “It’s not appropriate, not good for democracy. Even if few members violated rules, there have been many such incidents”, he was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Not supporting this, but such harsh punishment not appropriate, will raise the issue tomorrow & protest in front of Gandhi statue,” the agency quoted him as saying further.