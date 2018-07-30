Parliament Monsoon Session Highlights: Opposition raises question about NRC in Assam, Rajya Sabha adjourned

Several bills are scheduled to be passed in Parliament this session (Reuters)

Parliament Highlights: Ten days into the Monsoon Session that began on July 18, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha are expected to go through a rough patch from Monday. There are hectic parleys underway on part of the government to ensure smooth functioning of the Upper House and minimum obstruction to legislative business. The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and that of The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 by the HRD ministry are scheduled to be passed in Lok Sabha today.

Two bills, the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2018 and the Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill were passed the Lok Sabha since the beginning of the monsoon session; and discussions are going on the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, despite the absence of Transport minister Nitin Gadkari. The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018 was also introduced in the Rajya Sabha this session. One day before the no-confidence motion, contentious amendments to the RTI Act were not taken up either. The Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill also was sent to the Select Committee and Motor Vehicles Bill was halted after BJD and AIADMK raised objection saying that the Bill is violative of the federalism principle.

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM, because of the chaos over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. Due to the uproar in Parliament against National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, the parliament again got adjourned till July 31, 11 AM.

Meanwhile, the opposition is in no mood to relent with a source from the opposition party telling The Indian Express that the government cannot push through legislative business without taking the opposition into confidence. “The government cannot expect us to cooperate when it tries to bring flawed legislation such as the anti-trafficking Bill.” The Trafficking of Persons ( Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill was passed in the Upper House only last week.