Parliament Monsoon Session Highlights: Opposition raises question about NRC in Assam, Rajya Sabha adjourned

Parliament Highlights: Ten days into the Monsoon Session that began on July 18, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha are expected to go through a rough patch from Monday. There are hectic parleys underway on part of the government to ensure smooth functioning of the Upper House and minimum obstruction to legislative business. The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and that of The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 by the HRD ministry are scheduled to be passed in Lok Sabha today.
Two bills, the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2018 and the Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill were passed the Lok Sabha since the beginning of the monsoon session; and discussions are going on the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, despite the absence of Transport minister Nitin Gadkari. The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018 was also introduced in the Rajya Sabha this session. One day before the no-confidence motion, contentious amendments to the RTI Act were not taken up either. The Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill also was sent to the Select Committee and Motor Vehicles Bill was halted after BJD and AIADMK raised objection saying that the Bill is violative of the federalism principle.
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM, because of the chaos over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. Due to the uproar in Parliament against National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, the parliament again got adjourned till July 31, 11 AM.
Meanwhile, the opposition is in no mood to relent with a source from the opposition party telling The Indian Express that the government cannot push through legislative business without taking the opposition into confidence. “The government cannot expect us to cooperate when it tries to bring flawed legislation such as the anti-trafficking Bill.” The Trafficking of Persons ( Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill was passed in the Upper House only last week.
Due to the uproar in Parliament against National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, the parliament again got adjourned till July 31, 11 AM.
Right after resuming the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha at 2PM, after an adjournment of two hours - it again got adjourned for another 10 minutes till 2:11 PM.
As soon as the House had met for the day, the opposition raised the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, whose final draft is out and has left out around 40 lakh persons, and termed it "inhuman".
TMC's Derek O'Brien wanted to raise the issue but could not speak as the ruckus continued.
Rajya Sabha got adjourned again till 2 PM over ruckus on NRC issue
Bills listed for discussion in Rajya Sabha today are: The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill.
TDP MPs continue their protest in Parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, reports ANI.
On July 26, the Rajya Sabha passed The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which allows compensation to the complainant to the tune of 20% of cheque amount.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has passed the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm followed by the uproar of Trinamool Congress MPs about NRC.
Chaos in Rajya Sabha as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu assures the house that the Home Minister Rajnath Singh will respond to all the National Register of Citizens (NRC) related issues.
Apart from the aforementioned bills, other bills that are to be discussed Lok Sabha session are : The homoeopathy central council (amendment) bill 2015, State Banks (repeal and amendment) Bill 2017, The Criminal Law ( Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018, the Constitution (123rd amendment) bill 2017.