Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Proceedings marred by disruptions as stalemate over Manipur continues

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Both the Houses of Parliament have been witnessing stormy scenes during the proceedings as the Opposition benches demand discussion on the Manipur issue in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Opposition alliance is also likely to boycott a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha to be held today morning, news agency PTI reported.

The INDIA bloc brought a no-confidence motion on Wednesday using it as a strategic tool to compel PM Modi to speak on Manipur issue within the Parliament. The focus is now on the Speaker who will allot a date and time for discussion and vote on the motion.

The Monsoon session began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence. The BJP has been saying that it is ready for a debate on Manipur and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a statement on the matter. The ruling party has also been highlighting the incidents of atrocities against women in Opposition-ruled states in an attempt to blunt the Opposition’s attack. However, the Opposition wants Modi to come to the House and give a statement.

Live Updates

Monsoon Session 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: Logjam over demands for discussion on Manipur issue continues in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha; Scroll down for more live updates from the Parliament.