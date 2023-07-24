scorecardresearch
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Opposition rigid on discussion over Manipur issue

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: The Monsoon Session began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence, with the Opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements on the same “inside the House and not outside”.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Opposition seeks discussion on Manipur issue
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live: The Centre plans to take up as many as 31 Bills during the session. (File photo)
Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament, facing continuous disruptions over Manipur violence since it began, is all set to reassemble on Monday after the second day of the Monsoon Session on Friday saw chaos as Opposition parties resorted to sloganeering over the Manipur violence, and demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

The outrage was sparked over a video showing two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state, which went viral almost three months after the incident occurred. Both houses of Parliament were adjourned after transacting no business amid continuous sloganeering. The leaders were heard raising slogans of “Manipur”, “Manipur” continuously.

The Monsoon session began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence, with the Opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements on the same “inside the House and not outside”.

Monsoon Session 2023 Day 3 Live Updates: Manipur issue, Delhi ordinance on the cards; Scroll down for more live updates from the Parliament.

09:43 (IST) 24 Jul 2023
Monsoon Session news: Congress moves adjournment motion to discuss Manipur

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss the Manipur situation. (ANI)

09:41 (IST) 24 Jul 2023
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan submits Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha Under rule 267 and demand discussion on the persistent failure of both the Union and Manipur Government in resolving the issues and facilitating the peace process and grave matter of atrocities against women resulting from the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The session will continue till August 11 and will have 17 sittings. The government hopes to pass 31 Bills during the session. Among these are the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill to replace the ordinance on services in Delhi, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, and the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill.

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 09:32 IST

