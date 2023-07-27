Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: After moving no-trust motion, Oppn MPs to wear black clothes today

A day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted no-confidence motion notice, all MPs belonging to Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc will wear black clothes to Parliament on Thursday as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue.

All MPs belonging to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been asked to come dressed in black to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament till now, an MP of the Opposition bloc said, PTI reported.

The Monsoon session began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence. The BJP has been saying that it is ready for a debate on Manipur and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a statement on the matter. The ruling party has also been highlighting the incidents of atrocities against women in Opposition-ruled states in an attempt to blunt the Opposition’s attack. However, the Opposition wants Modi to come to the House and give a statement.

