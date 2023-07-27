scorecardresearch
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: After moving no-trust motion, Oppn MPs to wear black clothes today

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have said that the government is ready for a discussion on Manipur but the Opposition is rigid over its demand for a statement from PM Modi in the House.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Day after moving no-trust motion, oppn to wear black
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live: The Centre plans to take up as many as 31 Bills during the session. (File photo)
A day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted no-confidence motion notice, all MPs belonging to Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc will wear black clothes to Parliament on Thursday as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue.

All MPs belonging to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been asked to come dressed in black to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament till now, an MP of the Opposition bloc said, PTI reported.

The Monsoon session began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence. The BJP has been saying that it is ready for a debate on Manipur and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a statement on the matter. The ruling party has also been highlighting the incidents of atrocities against women in Opposition-ruled states in an attempt to blunt the Opposition’s attack. However, the Opposition wants Modi to come to the House and give a statement.

09:19 (IST) 27 Jul 2023
Suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh still on dharna

Last night, visuals emerged showing AAP MP Sanjay Singh joining other Opposition leaders in a dharna near the Gandhi statue within the Parliament complex. The purpose of the protest was to voice their opposition against Singh’s suspension from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon session. https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1684393921387069441

09:12 (IST) 27 Jul 2023
Monsoon Session: Opposition MPs to wear black clothes to Parliament

Sources said that all MPs belonging to the Opposition’s INDIA bloc will wear black clothes to Parliament on Thursday as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue. (PTI)

First published on: 27-07-2023 at 09:11 IST

