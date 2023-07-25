scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide
Live

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Oppn MPs protest over Sanjay Singh’s suspension, Manipur issue

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is ready for a discussion on Manipur and requested the Opposition to let a discussion take place on the issue.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Oppn MPs continue sit-in protest over Sanjay Singh’s suspension, Manipur issue
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live: The Centre plans to take up as many as 31 Bills during the session. (File photo)
Go to Live Updates

Amid ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over the Manipur issue on Monday, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the entire duration of the Monsoon session for “repeatedly violating the directives of the Chair”. Sanjay Singh was seen in the Well of the House before being suspended. Meanwhile, the Opposition MPs continued their overnight sit-in in the Parliament complex on Tuesday morning.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has been facing continuous disruptions over Manipur violence since it began. Opposition parties are resorting to sloganeering over the Manipur violence and are demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

The Monsoon session began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence, with the Opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements on the same “inside the House and not outside”.

Also Read
Live Updates

Monsoon Session 2023 Day 4 Live Updates: Manipur issue, Delhi ordinance on the cards; Scroll down for more live updates from the Parliament.

09:45 (IST) 25 Jul 2023
Monsoon Session: Opposition MPs continue sit-in protest

Opposition MPs from the newly-formed INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) sat in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on Parliament premises throughout the night in protest against the disruption of the House proceedings for the past three days.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1683518785909837824

09:43 (IST) 25 Jul 2023
‘Sad that Manipur is being discussed internationally, but not in India’: AAP MP Raghav Chadha

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, “The only demand of the opposition parties is that we want a discussion on the Manipur issue. It is sad that this issue is being discussed internationally but not in India…Manipur CM N Biren Singh should be removed and President's rule should be imposed in the state… AAP is going to raise the issue of Manipur across the country.” (ANI)

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 09:41 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS