Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Oppn MPs protest over Sanjay Singh’s suspension, Manipur issue

Amid ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over the Manipur issue on Monday, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the entire duration of the Monsoon session for “repeatedly violating the directives of the Chair”. Sanjay Singh was seen in the Well of the House before being suspended. Meanwhile, the Opposition MPs continued their overnight sit-in in the Parliament complex on Tuesday morning.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has been facing continuous disruptions over Manipur violence since it began. Opposition parties are resorting to sloganeering over the Manipur violence and are demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

The Monsoon session began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence, with the Opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements on the same “inside the House and not outside”.

Live Updates

