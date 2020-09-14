Parliament Live Updates: Monsoon Session begins today adhering to COVID-19 protocols

Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin today. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will be held in two shifts – 9 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Except today, Rajya Sabha will sit in the morning shift and Lok Sabha will sit in the evening. The Session will take up 47 items during its 18 sittings till October 1. This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic. All safety measures are in place at the Parliament. Entry in the premises will be allowed only on production of a COVID-19 negative report. The session will also see other measures like seating MPs in a staggered way in chambers of both Houses, as well as galleries to maintain social distancing norms. Also, a dedicated mobile application has been introduced for registering MPs’ attendance. There will be no Question Hour session. Besides, Private Members’ Bills will also not be taken up for discussion. The Zero Hour will be there and the un-starred questions will be laid on the table. The government will move 11 bills to replace the ordinances promulgated in the past.