Parliament Live Updates: Monsoon Session begins today adhering to COVID-19 protocols

Updated: September 14, 2020 10:08:45 am

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will have 18 sittings. It will culminate on October 1.

Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin today. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will be held in two shifts – 9 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Except today, Rajya Sabha will sit in the morning shift and Lok Sabha will sit in the evening. The Session will take up 47 items during its 18 sittings till October 1. This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic. All safety measures are in place at the Parliament. Entry in the premises will be allowed only on production of a COVID-19 negative report. The session will also see other measures like seating MPs in a staggered way in chambers of both Houses, as well as galleries to maintain social distancing norms. Also, a dedicated mobile application has been introduced for registering MPs’ attendance. There will be no Question Hour session. Besides, Private Members’ Bills will also not be taken up for discussion. The Zero Hour will be there and the un-starred questions will be laid on the table. The government will move 11 bills to replace the ordinances promulgated in the past.

Live Blog

Highlights

    10:08 (IST)14 Sep 2020
    Lok Sabha schedule

    Bills to be withdrawn: The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Bill No. 56 of 2020).

    Bills to be introduced:-The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020

    -The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

    -The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020

    -The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020

    -The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion an Facilitation) Bill, 2020

    Bills for consideration and passing

    -The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2020

    -The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2020

    10:06 (IST)14 Sep 2020
    COVID: Harsh Vardhan to make statement in Lok Sabha

    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to make a statement regarding COVID pandemic and steps taken by government

    09:41 (IST)14 Sep 2020
    'Nation stands behind soldiers': PM Modi ahead of Monsoon Session

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning expressed hope that the Parliament will send a message in one voice that the nation stands with its soldiers.

    09:40 (IST)14 Sep 2020
    'Take nation into confidence': Shashi Tharoor on India-China border row

    Congress MP SHashi Tharoor said that the government is accountable to Parliament. "When have they reported to us on talks between Defence & Foreign Ministers (of India & China)? Nation needs to be taken into confidence by govt. Question of support for military beyond debate we're very strongly with our Army:Shashi Tharoor,Congress

    09:38 (IST)14 Sep 2020
    Monsoon Session of Parliament begins

    Entry of ex-MPs/MLCs/MLAs/personal secretaries/personal assistants/family members/personal guests and visitors accompanying MPs restricted inside the Parliament House till further orders, in view of #COVID19 pandemic.

    09:37 (IST)14 Sep 2020
    Lok Sabha adjourned for an hour

    Lok Sabha adjourned for an hour after MPs paid tributes to Pranab Mukherjee and others.

    09:36 (IST)14 Sep 2020
    MPs pay tribute to Pranab Mukherjee, others

    MPs pay tribute to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, MP Governor Lalji Tandon, UP Ministers Kamal Rani & Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Rahguvansh Prasad Singh & others who passed away this year.

    09:36 (IST)14 Sep 2020
    DMK, CPI(M) give Adjournment Motion notice over NEET suicide

    DMK and CPI(M) have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.

    09:35 (IST)14 Sep 2020
    RSP's Premachandran gives Adjournment Motion notice

    RSP's N Premachandran has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the 'inclusion of names of prominent leaders in Delhi Police chargesheet on Delhi riots'.

    09:34 (IST)14 Sep 2020
    Adhir Ranjan gives Adjournment Motion notice

    Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh.

    09:26 (IST)14 Sep 2020
    PM Modi arrives at Parliament

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament.

    09:22 (IST)14 Sep 2020
    Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today

    Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin today. This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued for Covid19.

