Parliament Live Updates: Monsoon Session begins today adhering to COVID-19 protocols

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin today. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will be held in two shifts – 9 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Except today, Rajya Sabha will sit in the morning shift and Lok Sabha will sit in the evening. The Session will take up 47 items during its 18 sittings till October 1. This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic. All safety measures are in place at the Parliament. Entry in the premises will be allowed only on production of a COVID-19 negative report. The session will also see other measures like seating MPs in a staggered way in chambers of both Houses, as well as galleries to maintain social distancing norms. Also, a dedicated mobile application has been introduced for registering MPs’ attendance. There will be no Question Hour session. Besides, Private Members’ Bills will also not be taken up for discussion. The Zero Hour will be there and the un-starred questions will be laid on the table. The government will move 11 bills to replace the ordinances promulgated in the past.
Highlights
Bills to be withdrawn: The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Bill No. 56 of 2020).
Bills to be introduced:-The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020
-The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020
-The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020
-The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020
-The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion an Facilitation) Bill, 2020
Bills for consideration and passing
-The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2020
-The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2020
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to make a statement regarding COVID pandemic and steps taken by government
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning expressed hope that the Parliament will send a message in one voice that the nation stands with its soldiers.
Congress MP SHashi Tharoor said that the government is accountable to Parliament. "When have they reported to us on talks between Defence & Foreign Ministers (of India & China)? Nation needs to be taken into confidence by govt. Question of support for military beyond debate we're very strongly with our Army:Shashi Tharoor,Congress
Entry of ex-MPs/MLCs/MLAs/personal secretaries/personal assistants/family members/personal guests and visitors accompanying MPs restricted inside the Parliament House till further orders, in view of #COVID19 pandemic.
Lok Sabha adjourned for an hour after MPs paid tributes to Pranab Mukherjee and others.
MPs pay tribute to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, MP Governor Lalji Tandon, UP Ministers Kamal Rani & Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Rahguvansh Prasad Singh & others who passed away this year.
DMK and CPI(M) have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.
RSP's N Premachandran has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the 'inclusion of names of prominent leaders in Delhi Police chargesheet on Delhi riots'.
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament.
Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin today. This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued for Covid19.