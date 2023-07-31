Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Delhi services bill, Manipur issue set to raise heat in House again

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: The Monsoon session of Parliament which has been in a logjam since it began on July 20 over the Manipur violence issue, is likely to witness another stormy session today as the government is set to introduce a bill in parliament for control of services and officers’ posting in Delhi.

The draft bill to replace the ordinance for creating an authority for transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government has been circulated among the MPs. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill will replace the ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is likely to maintain its demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue in both Houses of Parliament, as the government pays no heed. The Opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against the government last week, which was admitted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. A discussion on the motion is also likely today.

10:24 (IST) 31 Jul 2023 Monsoon Session news: India bloc MPs chair key meeting before Parliament A meeting of party floor leaders of INDIA alliance with MPs who visited Manipur recently is underway at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Room no 53 at the Parliament House building to discuss the strategy for the floor of the House. CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also attended the meeting. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1685870894072344576 10:23 (IST) 31 Jul 2023 Manipur situation very serious, we need discussion: Adhir Ranjan West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said, “Our demand is only that there is a discussion on no-confidence motion…The situation in Manipur is very serious…The country needs to be saved…BJP and its alliances should also tour Manipur, they should also go there. Everyone needs to analyse the situation in Manipur.” (ANI) 10:22 (IST) 31 Jul 2023 What is Delhi services bill? | Explained The Union Cabinet gave its nod to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which will replace the ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19. The controversial ordinance was promulgated a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The ordinance facilitated the setting up of a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Transfer and postings of all Delhi government officers were under the lieutenant governor's executive control before the May 11 top court verdict. Kejriwal's AAP, which is also a part of the opposition alliance, INDIA, has reacted strongly against the ordinance, saying the Centre had ''deceived'' the people of Delhi. The Congress and other opposition parties have also come out in support against the ordinance. (PTI) 10:19 (IST) 31 Jul 2023 ‘Most undemocratic, illegal legislative exercise’: Raghav Chadha on Delhi services bill “This is the most undemocratic, illegal legislative exercise that is being done by the BJP in the history of India's parliamentary democracy. This bill is an assault on two crore people of Delhi,” AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on the Delhi services bill which the government is likely to table in Lok Sabha today. https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1685858791458263040 10:18 (IST) 31 Jul 2023 Monsoon Session: Amit Shah to introduce Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha today Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill today. The bill seeks to replace the May 19 ordinance that wrested the control of bureaucracy from the Delhi government to the Centre.